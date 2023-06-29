Adam Pascal coming to Carmel

Adam Pascal, the renowned actor, singer, and musician, is set to grace the Feinstein’s stage on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, delivering an intimate performance that showcases his exceptional talent. Known for his unforgettable roles in Rent, Aida, Cabaret, and many more, Adam has made a significant impact on Broadway and beyond. As the original Roger Davis in Rent, he garnered a Tony Award nomination and reprised the role in the film adaptation.

His diverse Broadway credits also include memorable performances in productions like Memphis, Chicago, Disaster, Something Rotten, and Pretty Woman. Adam’s versatility extends to the screen, where he has captivated audiences in movies such as School of Rock, SLC Punk, and The Devil’s Carnival Alleluia. Currently, he is captivating audiences on the national tour of Pretty Woman as Edward Lewis. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience Adam Pascal’s extraordinary talent by securing your tickets through the provided link.

The event will open its doors at 5:30 p.m. for dinner, with the shows commencing at 7:30 p.m. This is a chance to witness the brilliance of Adam Pascal up close and personal, as he takes Feinstein’s stage to deliver an unforgettable performance. Don’t hesitate to secure your tickets and immerse yourself in the world of this Tony-nominated artist by visiting the provided Eventbrite link. It’s a night not to be missed for theater enthusiasts and fans of Adam Pascal’s incredible body of work.