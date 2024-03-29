Adopt a Rescued Guinea Pig Month

March is National Adopt a Rescued Guinea Pig Month, celebrating these cute rodents that many people love as pets.

Despite their name, guinea pigs aren’t related to pigs at all; they’re rodents, like mice, rats, and hamsters.

They’re the second most common rodent kept as pets, after hamsters. PetFinder.com reports there are about 10,000 adoptable guinea pigs listed on their site.

Guinea pigs have been domesticated for about 7000 years, and ancient Peruvians even worshipped them around 2000 years ago. European travelers introduced these talkative and active creatures to their home countries in the 16th century.

There are four common coat types and various colors of guinea pigs, making them visually interesting pets. The most common types are Shorthair (English), Abyssinian (with cool whorls of hair), Silky (medium hair coat), and Peruvian (with long silky hair).

These charming pets usually live for 5-7 years and can weigh up to 2 lbs. They mainly eat hay for fiber and need Vitamin C in their diet, as they can’t produce it themselves.

Guinea pigs are social animals and enjoy being in pairs or small groups. While some experts suggest not keeping two intact males together, others say they can get along fine.

Female guinea pigs have short pregnancies (63-70 days) and give birth to 1-4 fully furred babies with open eyes. These babies can eat solid food right away and usually stop nursing within a couple of weeks.

Their homes should have solid flooring to avoid leg injuries and good ventilation. Bedding materials like wood shavings, shredded paper, or processed corn cob are best.

Guinea pig owners enjoy their pets’ sounds, especially when they squeal for treats like carrots. Providing foods rich in Vitamin C as treats is good for their health.

With proper care, like a clean environment and a balanced diet, guinea pigs usually stay healthy. However, owners should watch out for dental problems, as their teeth grow continuously, and not enough hay in their diet can cause issues.