Adult recess event to raise money for Boy & Girls Club of Indianapolis

Let’s be honest, your favorite “subject” at school was probably recess, and for those who want to relive their childhood memories this event is perfect for you!

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis is throwing an adult recess party with a purpose. This is a chance for those 21 and up to relive their youthful days by playing Hover Ball, Extreme DJ Bingo, Trivia, Karaoke and so much more! There will also be a fun interactive 360 Video Booth from EDP 360 Video Booth from Erica Danyell Photography.

Adult Recess is a great way to celebrate nearly 130 years of serving the kids Indianapolis by allowing guests to explore a Club firsthand.

The event is happening on Thursday, April 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Wheeler-Dowe Boys & Girls Club which is located at 2310 30th Street on the corner of Keystone Ave. Individual tickets are $50 per person and includes all food, beverage and activities. Healthy Soul Meal Prep & Catering is one of the companies who will be providing, and there will also be pizza!

The cost of one ticket is the equivalent of two school year memberships at Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis.

Candace Pate, director of development and marketing at Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis, and Chef Tawana Gulley, owner of Healthy Soul Meal Prep & Catering (located at The AMP @ 16 Tech), joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to invite you to a fun evening of running around like a kid while enjoying great food and adult beverages all while raising funds to provide membership assistance for Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis.













While the cost for members to attend the Club is $25 per child for an entire school year, Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis invests more than $600 per member. Community support of events such as Adult Recess is what allows Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis to provide not only a safe place with caring adults, but life-enhancing programs to our Club kids.

Healthy Soul Meal Prep & Catering

Today, Chef Tawana showcased a variety of food from childhood with an adult twist from culinary specialists located at The AMP @ 16 Tech to give a preview of the kind of fun food you can expect at the Adult Recess event. Healthy Soul is all halal and uses fresh organic and pesticide-free produce.

For more information visit:

Register for event

bgcindy.org

Twitter: @BGCIndy

facebook.com/bgcindy

instagram.com/bgc_indy