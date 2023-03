Life.Style.Live!

Afford beauty secrets for the red carpet from Emily Loftiss

It’s award season, when the stars shine on red carpets.

Style and beauty expert Emily Loftiss visited “Life.Style.Live” on Tuesday to talk about how everyone can look like a celebrity.

Loftiss is a former Rockette dancer who became a TV personality with the brand Everyday Glam. She shares tips and tricks to look fabulous on a budget.

Her red-carpet tips help people stay calm, hydrate their skin, use makeup for photos, and keep the costs affordable.