Aflac supports childhood cancer, sickle cell awareness with special duck

Aflac is providing support to children during Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month, observed in September. As part of its long-standing commitment to children with cancer and blood disorders, the company offers “My Special Aflac Duck” to children ages three and up who are facing these diseases.

The duck, a robotic companion, helps children prepare for medical procedures and express difficult emotions. “We’re really proud of My Special Aflac Duck,” a representative said. “It uses technology to assist kids and parents during challenging times, and it’s completely free.”

Aflac, which began by offering cancer insurance, continues to focus on supporting pediatric cancer and sickle cell awareness. Each year, approximately 10,000 children are diagnosed with cancer, and one in 365 Black children is diagnosed with sickle cell disease.

To learn more about the My Special Aflac Duck, visit aflac.com.