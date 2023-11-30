Agave & Rye launches fall menu

Agave & Rye, the premiere Tequila & Bourbon Hall, is excited to announce the launch of their fall menu featuring brand new specialty tacos.

Merlyn Morales from Agave & Rye joined us Thursday morning to share more information about the delicious offerings they’re serving all season long and beyond.

One standout is the Skywalker taco, which has kung pao fried chicken, a lo mein mix, agave bbq creamy ranch, and a topping of spicy crispy carrots.

And that’s just a sneak peek of what’s in store, with five “top secret” menu items awaiting discovery.

Agave & Rye’s commitment to crafting EPIC food with high-quality ingredients and unique flavors has made it a must-visit destination.

You can find Agave & Rye at 336 South Delaware St., Indianapolis, IN 46204, or learn more about them on their website at https://www.agaveandrye.com/.

For the latest updates, be sure to follow them on social media @agaveandrye.