Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Agave & Rye launches ‘Lick My Chicken’ ghost kitchen

Lick my Chicken: Agave & Rye launches ghost kitchen

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Agave & Rye, a trendy Tequila and Bourbon Hall from Covington, KY, is excited to launch, a ghost kitchen offering delicious treats like the EPIC Chicken Sandwich and Loaded Waffle Fries via Doordash and Grubhub.

Operating between 11:00 am – 10:00 pm through food delivery platforms, Lick My Chicken brings unique flavors to your doorstep.

Ghost kitchens, or micro-cloud or virtual kitchens, cater exclusively to online orders, meeting the rising demand for home deliveries.

Yavonne Sarber, the founder of Epic Brands and Agave & Rye, sees ghost kitchens as a smart way to utilize chefs’ talents during off-peak hours, offering the community creative and tasty options.

Lick My Chicken’s menu features comfort food and EPIC Chicken items like the “Grilled Crispy Chicken Burrito” and “House Waffle Fries” with various toppings.

Explore their menu at https://www.lickmychicken.com/ for a flavorful experience delivered to your door.

Lick my Chicken: Agave & Rye launches ghost kitchen

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

You’ll lose ‘Control’ finding out...
Entertainment /
IMPD: 1 person fatally shot...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indiana’s 113th baby box blessed...
Indiana News /
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’s big brother...
News /
‘All Indiana Politics’ panelists discuss...
All Indiana Politics /
Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect...
National News /
Demolition begins on troubled Greenwood...
News /
Tuesday’s business headlines
Business /