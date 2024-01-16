Agave & Rye launches ‘Lick My Chicken’ ghost kitchen

Agave & Rye, a trendy Tequila and Bourbon Hall from Covington, KY, is excited to launch, a ghost kitchen offering delicious treats like the EPIC Chicken Sandwich and Loaded Waffle Fries via Doordash and Grubhub.

Operating between 11:00 am – 10:00 pm through food delivery platforms, Lick My Chicken brings unique flavors to your doorstep.

Ghost kitchens, or micro-cloud or virtual kitchens, cater exclusively to online orders, meeting the rising demand for home deliveries.

Yavonne Sarber, the founder of Epic Brands and Agave & Rye, sees ghost kitchens as a smart way to utilize chefs’ talents during off-peak hours, offering the community creative and tasty options.

Lick My Chicken’s menu features comfort food and EPIC Chicken items like the “Grilled Crispy Chicken Burrito” and “House Waffle Fries” with various toppings.

Explore their menu at https://www.lickmychicken.com/ for a flavorful experience delivered to your door.