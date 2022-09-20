Life.Style.Live!

Alaina Renae performs ‘Loving’ ahead of this weekend’s ‘The Classic Cabaret, An HBCU Benefit Concert & Comedy Jam’

It’ll be a history-making weekend with the return of Indy’s “Classic Cabaret, An HBCU Benefit Concert & Comedy Jam.”

Concert promoter Geno Shelton and performer Alaina Renae joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from the show and to give a preview of Alaina’s performance with her song, “Loving.”

Returning to pre-pandemic celebrations, the return of “The Classic Cabaret, An HBCU Benefit Concert & Comedy Jam” will help kick off the electrifying “Circle City Classic” weekend.

Friday, September 23, the Classic Cabaret will open the weekend festivities with a concert featuring Bell, Biv, and Devoe (BBD), the legendary Jodeci, 80’s super-group the S. O. S. Band and up-and-coming artist Alaina Renae, at the Indiana Convention Center, 100 South Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46225. Doors open at 7 p.m.

On Saturday night, September 24, the Classic Cabaret Comedy Jam stars DL Hughley and Rickey Smiley featuring LiL Duval and Ms. Pat. The Comedy Jam will have (2) shows (7:30 pm & 11:00 pm) at the Murat Theatre (in the Old National Centre), 502 North New Jersey Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

This history-making weekend will conclude with the “Classic Weekend Music Conference” at Bar 79, 7834 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN, 46268.

This 1-Day seminar will examine the entertainment industry from the “inside out” via fireside chats. Entertainment executives will offer solutions using “Old Skool Tools with New School Rules,” giving attendees unparalleled access to panelists from various backgrounds in media and radio, as well as music producers and artist managers. This event will be hosted by Multi-Grammy-Award winning Sid “Uncle Jamz” Johnson” from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. There will also be special music performances.

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit DjGeno.net.