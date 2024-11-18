Alamo Drafthouse Cinema opens new location in Indy with racing theme

Movie enthusiasts in Indianapolis have a new destination with the opening of the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema on November 18. Situated near the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the theater merges the city’s deep racing culture with a state-of-the-art cinematic experience.

“We are so excited to bring Alamo Drafthouse to Indianapolis,” said Carlos Robles, general manager of the new location. “Being just a mile away from the Speedway, we knew a racing theme was the perfect fit.”

The theater features a variety of attractions designed to elevate the movie-going experience. Highlights include fully reclining seats with built-in seat warmers, made-from-scratch food options, and a full bar offering unique cocktails, such as adult milkshakes and holiday-themed beverages.

“All our food is prepared in-house, from the sauces to the pizza dough,” Robles explained. “We prioritize quality to ensure guests have an incredible dining experience.”

The location is designed to appeal to families, movie buffs, and social media enthusiasts alike. The interior boasts Instagram-worthy decor, including a racing-themed photo-op car and interactive features that celebrate Indianapolis’ motorsports heritage.

The timing of the opening coincides with the release of several major films, including “Wicked,” “Moana,” and “Gladiator 2.” “We’re lucky to open right as these incredible movies are hitting theaters,” Robles said.

The Alamo Drafthouse is also contributing to the revitalization of its neighborhood, breathing new life into a space once occupied by the nostalgic Georgetown Cinema. “We want to merge that nostalgia with modern technology and equipment,” Robles said. “Our goal is to create a space where the community feels included and valued.”

The theater’s emphasis on a tailored local experience reflects a larger company ethos. “Each of our theaters incorporates elements of the community they’re in,” Robles said, pointing to other locations like the Chicago venue near Wrigley Field.

The Alamo Drafthouse promises to be more than just a movie theater. With its immersive environment, extensive menu, and focus on local culture, it’s positioned as a premier entertainment destination in Indianapolis.