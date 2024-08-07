Alcomy LLC: ‘La Vie en Rose’ and ‘Hemingway Daiquiri’ recipe

About Alcomy LLC

Alcomy LLC is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space. It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”

Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area. He joined us today to make two drinks live in our kitchen!

DRINK SEGMENT #1: “La Vie en Rose”

2 oz. Malfi Gin

.75 oz. Aperol

1 oz. Agave Nectar

.5 oz. Lime Juice

4-5 pcs. Fresh Strawberries

2 sprigs Fresh Rosemary

Splash Sparkling Prosecco Rose

Mist Rose Water

Add the strawberries, agave, rosemary and lime juice to a cocktail shaker and muddle thoroughly for about 30 seconds. Add ice, and the rest of the ingredients and shake vigorously. Double strain over ice into a large wine glass, and top with sparkling Rose or Prosecco. Garnish with a strawberry and rosemary, and rose water mist.

DRINK SEGMENT #2: “Hemingway Daiquiri”

2 oz. Plantation Three Star Rum (or light rum)

.75 oz. Lime Juice

.5 oz. Pink Grapefruit Juice

.5 oz. Maraschino Liqueur

.5 oz. Luxardo cherry syrup

Add all of the ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for about twenty seconds until well chilled and emulsified. Strain into a chilled coup or martini glass. Garnish with a dehydrated lime and Luxardo cherry.