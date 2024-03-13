Alcomy LLC: St. Patrick’s Day cocktails

Alcomy LLC, led by entrepreneur, entertainer, and mixologist Brett W. Butler, offers a distinctive mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service.

DRINK SEGMENT #1: “Finn Rickey”

2 oz. Drumshambo Irish Gin

.75 oz. St. Germaine Elderflower Liqueur

1.25 oz. Honey-Ginger-Pear Syrup

.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

4-5 Fresh Cucumber Slices

3 Sprigs Fresh Mint

Garnish: Dehydrated Lime, Fresh Mint

Add the fresh cucumber, mint, syrup and lime juice to a shaker. Muddle the ingredients thoroughly. Add ice and the rest of the ingredients and shake vigorously for about 10 seconds. Double strain into a Collins glass with ice and garnish with fresh mint and a dehydrated lime.

DRINK SEGMENT #2: “Black Donnelly”

2 oz. Jameson Stout Edition Irish Whiskey

1 oz. Redemption Rye

1 oz. Averna Amaro

2 dashes Old Fashioned or Angostura Bitters

2 dashes Orange Bitters

Garnish: Orange and Cherry, Rosemary Smoke

Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Stir for about 20 seconds until well mixed and chilled. Smoke a large rocks or Old Fashioned glass and place a large ice sphere inside the glass and pour the contents into the glass. Garnish with an expressed orange swath and Luxardo cherry.

Alcomy LLC is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space. It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”

Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.

Alcomy Elixirs can be found at the Carmel, Broad Ripple, and Indy Winter farmer’s markets through April 2024!