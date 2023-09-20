Alcomy LLC’s Brett Butler serves up fall cocktails

Meet Brett Butler, the mixologist behind Alcomy LLC, a mobile mixology service known for crafting unique cocktails.

In his first segment, he presents the “Nam Jai,” a Thai-inspired cocktail featuring gin, apricot liqueur, lemon juice, honey-ginger syrup, and aromatic ingredients.

In the second segment, it’s the “Naptown Negroni,” a blend of gin, rye, Aperol, Amaro, and vermouth. With over 20 years of experience, Brett combines the art of mixology with liquid gastronomy.

Explore Alcomy at thealcomyexperience.com and @alcomylife on social media.

Find Alcomy Elixirs at select summer farmers’ markets. Cheers to exceptional cocktails!

FIRST SEGMENT: “Nam Jai” (Thai for, “water from the heart”)

1.5 oz. Gin

.75 oz. Apricot Liqueur

.75 oz. Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

.5 oz. Honey-Ginger Simple Syrup

1 Fresh apricot

1 Thai Chile

5-6 Thai Basil leaves

1 Egg white

Add the fresh apricot, egg white and Thai chile to a mixing tin and muddle thoroughly. Then add the fresh Thai basil and tap lightly with the muddler to release the aromatics and flavor, for about 5-6 seconds, being careful not to overmuddle. Add the rest of the ingredients and dry shake without ice for about 10 seconds until emulsified. Add ice and wet shake for another 10-15 seconds until well chilled. Double strain into a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with a bitters design and Thai basil leaf. Enjoy!

SECOND SEGMENT: “Naptown Negroni”

.75 oz. Aviation Gin

.75 oz. Redemption Rye

.5 oz. Aperol

.5 oz. Averna Amaro

.5 oz. Dolin Sweet Vermouth



Add all of the ingredients and ice to a cocktail shaker or mixing glass. Stir for about 20 seconds until well chilled. Strain over a large sphere or block of ice into a large rocks glass. Garnish with a flamed orange peel. Happy Negroni Week!