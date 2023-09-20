Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Alcomy LLC’s Brett Butler serves up fall cocktails

Alcomy LLC: Get ready for fall cocktails

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Meet Brett Butler, the mixologist behind Alcomy LLC, a mobile mixology service known for crafting unique cocktails.

In his first segment, he presents the “Nam Jai,” a Thai-inspired cocktail featuring gin, apricot liqueur, lemon juice, honey-ginger syrup, and aromatic ingredients.

In the second segment, it’s the “Naptown Negroni,” a blend of gin, rye, Aperol, Amaro, and vermouth. With over 20 years of experience, Brett combines the art of mixology with liquid gastronomy.

Explore Alcomy at thealcomyexperience.com and @alcomylife on social media.

Find Alcomy Elixirs at select summer farmers’ markets. Cheers to exceptional cocktails!

Alcomy LLC: Celebrating Negroni Week

FIRST SEGMENT: “Nam Jai” (Thai for, “water from the heart”) 

1.5 oz.  Gin 

.75 oz.  Apricot Liqueur 

.75 oz.  Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice 

.5 oz.  Honey-Ginger Simple Syrup 

1         Fresh apricot 

1        Thai Chile 

5-6    Thai Basil leaves 

1        Egg white 

Add the fresh apricot, egg white and Thai chile to a mixing tin and muddle thoroughly.  Then add the fresh Thai basil and tap lightly with the muddler to release the aromatics and flavor, for about 5-6 seconds, being careful not to overmuddle.  Add the rest of the ingredients and dry shake without ice for about 10 seconds until emulsified.  Add ice and wet shake for another 10-15 seconds until well chilled.  Double strain into a coupe or martini glass.  Garnish with a bitters design and Thai basil leaf.  Enjoy! 

SECOND SEGMENT:   “Naptown Negroni” 

.75 oz.  Aviation Gin 

.75 oz.  Redemption Rye 

.5 oz.  Aperol 

.5 oz.  Averna Amaro 

.5 oz.  Dolin Sweet Vermouth 
 

Add all of the ingredients and ice to a cocktail shaker or mixing glass. Stir for about 20 seconds until well chilled.  Strain over a large sphere or block of ice into a large rocks glass.  Garnish with a flamed orange peel.  Happy Negroni Week! 

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘THE BLIND’ movie to feature...
Life.Style.Live! /
Travel Agent preps Amber for...
Life.Style.Live! /
Wild Wednesday with a kinkajou
Life.Style.Live! /
National Guacamole Day with Plate...
Life.Style.Live! /
Man vs. Food Star Adam...
Life.Style.Live! /
‘Leading Ladies’ organization empowering young...
Life.Style.Live! /
Beauty and fashion tips to...
Life.Style.Live! /
Jiffy Lube rewarding Hoosiers with...
Life.Style.Live! /