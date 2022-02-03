Life.Style.Live!

All aboard for Nickel Plate Family Valentine’s Express

There will be another option beyond watching the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams play football the weekend before Valentine’s Day. The Nickel Plate Express is offering a Family Valentine’s Express on Saturday, February 12th, and Sunday, February 13th at 1, 3, and 5 PM.

Gene Powell is a volunteer with the Nickel Plate Express and says even when there isn’t a special excursion, The Nickel Plate Railroad attracts visitors from all over the nation.

“So you get everyone from real train buffs to people who have heard about it, but never experienced it,” said Powell as he sat comfortably in one of the train’s double-decker passenger cars. ” We get people from states all through the midwest and the East coast. They fly in for this experience.”

Family Valentine’s Express tickets can be purchased for $47. The train leaves Forest Park in Noblesville three times on Saturday and three times on Sunday.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit, nickelplateexpress.com.