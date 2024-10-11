Amanda McCarthy is bringing nostalgia to and energy to the stage at The Jazz Kitchen

Music has a unique way of evoking memories and emotions, especially when it’s rooted in nostalgia. That’s exactly what the talented Amanda McCarthy is set to do with her upcoming performance at The Jazz Kitchen on October 27th. While visiting Life.Style.Live! on Friday, Amanda gave viewers a taste of what they can expect from her show—a lively blend of pop hits, jazz classics, and even a bit of musical theater, all wrapped up in a performance that promises to be unforgettable.

The show, which Amanda describes as a “millennial pop set,” features hits from iconic artists like Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, and Nat King Cole, ensuring that there’s something for everyone. Amanda’s playlist is a journey through some of the most recognizable tunes of the past few decades, designed to make you sing along and relive those moments you forgot you missed. It’s the kind of setlist that strikes a chord with anyone who grew up in the 90s and 2000s—a true throwback to an era defined by its dynamic, genre-bending music.

Amanda’s journey to the stage is equally compelling. Her mother is a choral director, so she’s been surrounded by music her entire life. “I loved it enough to study it,” Amanda shared, and that passion shines through in her performances.

Pavel Bell, a well-known figure in the local music scene. The two connected through a mutual friend, and Amanda eventually stepped in as a substitute for Pavel’s band. From that moment on, it was clear that Amanda had the vocal range and stage presence to take her place among the area’s top performers.

During her Life.Style.Live! appearance, Amanda warmed up the crowd with an energetic rendition of Christina Aguilera’s “Genie in a Bottle,” instantly drawing in the audience and even the show’s hosts, who couldn’t resist singing along. It’s that level of engagement and familiarity with her material that makes Amanda’s shows so special—there’s something deeply satisfying about hearing a song that transports you back in time.

The upcoming show at The Jazz Kitchen will be Amanda’s debut at the iconic venue, and Pavel Bell, who is thrilled to see her take the stage, believes it will be a night to remember. “We need more people like Amanda in the scene,” he said, expressing excitement about the new talent emerging in the Indianapolis area.

Amanda’s set is sure to bring energy, fun, and a little bit of that old-school pop flair that millennials especially will appreciate. Her blend of powerhouse vocals and carefully curated song choices means that anyone in attendance can expect a night filled with sing-alongs, nostalgia, and incredible talent.

If you’re looking for a musical experience that combines the best of pop and jazz, with a side of theatrical flair, mark your calendar for October 27th at The Jazz Kitchen. Amanda McCarthy is set to deliver a performance that will have you dancing in your seat and reminiscing about your favorite musical memories. This is one show you won’t want to miss.

Get ready to relive some of the greatest hits of the past few decades—Amanda’s got the playlist, the voice, and the stage to make it happen. See you there!