Amber chats with Indy Native and ‘The Voice’ Contestant Ephraim Owens

Talk about a “legendary opportunity!”

Indy native Ephraim Owens received a 4-chair turnaround on this season’s ‘The Voice,’ making it past his blind audition, and now he’s working with famed coach John Legend in hopes of becoming the next singing phenomenon.

Take a look, as Amber catches up with Ephraim and invites him to appear on Life. Style. Live!, no matter how far he makes it in the competition. Ephraim, we hope to see you soon— but not too soon! Good luck!

About Ephraim Owens:

Ephraim was surrounded by music growing up. One of eight siblings, his grandma sang background vocals for Marvin Gaye and Al Green and his dad was a minister of music. Ephraim travels everyday to go to his wife’s family’s eight-acre property. During the day, Ephraim operates a dangerous and rare Hess machine called an RH1000, which makes cast stone. Ephraim’s favorite job, however, is waking up at 5:30 a.m. to make his kids breakfast or getting donuts with them. Ephraim’s determination and grit to now pursue music has been shaped by his six-year run as an MMA fighter. He would often train six hours a day before a fight. He enjoys fighting, but knows it’s not who he is, so decided to take a step back to prioritize music.

Song: “Beneath Your Beautiful” by Labrinth featuring Emeli Sandé

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THZfVNlrAQ0