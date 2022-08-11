Life.Style.Live!

American Bombshell to perform at ‘Rock the Catbox’ event fundraising for Indy Neighborhood Cats Organization

My Old Kentucky Blog (MOKB) is presenting the “Rock the Catbox” concert benefiting the Indy Neighborhood Cats organization.

It will feature four bands including American Bombshell, Silver Birds, Rok Hollywood and SaVvy.

KJ, Pet Pals TV Kitty Correspondent, will be emceeing this event, and she joined us Thursday to share more about it. See below for all of the details.

WHEN: Saturday, August 13th

Doors 5:00 PM

Show 5:30 PM

**ALL AGES (Children 5 & under free w/ adult)**

WHERE: HI-FI Indy – Outdoor Annex

1043 Virginia Ave UNIT 4, Indianapolis, IN 46203

TICKETS: General Admission Only

Advance: $15

Discount 4-Pack: $12 per ticket

Day of Show: $20

For more information and to buy tickets, rockthecatbox.com.

ABOUT THE CATS: While the focus of Indy Neighborhood Cats is to improve the quality of life for free roaming neighborhood cats, we are often the “feline first responders” who find lost/abandoned house cats who lack the skills to survive outdoors. Cats just like Tux and Hawkins. When this happens, we take action with our shelter partners like IndyHumane and Southside Animal Shelter to provide life saving medical care and the chance to find their perfect forever home.

ABOUT THE BENEFIT CONCERT: Indy Neighborhood Cats serves a vital need in the community and relies on the community for financial support and awareness and participation. The fact that Jason and Chris (from American Bombshell) not only actively participated in these life saving measures but are also creating this benefit will allow our organization to save more lives, provide more medical care and improve our neighborhoods and the lives of the cats who live in them.”