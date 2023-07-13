American Dairy Association raising money for Boys & Girls Club

Get ready for a sweet and exciting event happening this Thursday, July 13, as the American Dairy Association Indiana (ADAI) hosts the Ice Cream Social on the Circle at Monument Circle’s southeast quad. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the area will come alive with ice cream sundae stations, lively music, engaging games, and enticing pop-ups. The event aims to raise funds for the local Boys & Girls Clubs in Indianapolis, making it a perfect opportunity to indulge in delicious treats while supporting a worthy cause. For a mere $5, attendees can purchase mouthwatering sundaes and even have the chance to meet a cow and calf from Purdue Dairy Sciences, adding an extra dose of fun and excitement to the day.

The Ice Cream Social on the Circle promises to be a delightful experience for people of all ages. Whether you’re a fan of classic flavors or prefer to indulge in unique and creative combinations, the sundae stations will offer a variety of choices to satisfy every taste bud. As you savor your delectable treat, enjoy the lively atmosphere filled with music that sets the perfect backdrop for a summer gathering. Engage in exciting games and explore the pop-ups to discover additional surprises along the way. Not only will you have a fantastic time, but your participation will also contribute to supporting the local Boys & Girls Clubs, helping make a positive impact in the Indianapolis community. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy an afternoon of sweetness, entertainment, and giving back at the Ice Cream Social on the Circle.