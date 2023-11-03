American Dairy Association will give free milkshakes to veterans

The American Dairy Association will provide free milkshakes for veterans this coming Veterans Day at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Every summer the Dairy Bar is the place for fairgoers to be to get a nice cold milkshake.

This is the second year the association will open up the Dairy Bar to veterans and their families.

Active duty military are also welcome.

It will be on November 10. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Recipients, and up to six people in a vehicle, can drive up and get their choice of a free chocolate or vanilla shake.

The first 400 served will enjoy their shakes from a special edition commemorative Veterans’ Weekend Cup.