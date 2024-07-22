American Dog Whisperer shares tips on how to approach dogs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- You’ve known him as the Indy Dog Whisperer for quite some time, but the reality is Nathan Lowe is helping people all over the country.

That’s why he has now changed his name to American Dog Whisperer. Nathan offers his services to people all over to help make sure they are the best dog handlers they can be.

The American Dog Whisperer stopped by Life.Style.Live! with Alyssa Lewis.

Alyssa is cofounder of Peaceful Souls Animal Recovery, an organization that assists the public with recovering lost animals.

Peaceful Souls also provides guidance for found animals and partners with other resources and rescues to ensure any non-owned animals are cared for in a rescue environment until they find their forever homes.

The reality is every dog is different, and should be approached differently, but that can be especially true when it comes to dogs owned by someone and dogs Peaceful Souls are trying to catch.

The American Dog Whisperer says it’s important to remember it is not your right to pet someone’s dog.

To learn more about Peaceful Souls Animal Rescue you can click here.

And to learn more about the services from The American Dog Whisperer you can click here.

You can also catch Nathan’s podcast, “The Canine Lowe-Down” on the All Indiana Podcast Network.