American Dream Nut Butters can satisfy your sweet tooth without the high carbs

by: Meghan Stratton
To celebrate National Peanut Butter Day, we invited American Dream Nut Butter to showcase their nut butters and peanut butter cookies! Nichole Lewis, Director of Public Relations and Promotions, brought peanut butter, almond butter, and cashew butter.

American Dream Nut Butter was birthed by faith and and a passion to create a product that not only tasted amazing, but was equally amazing for the body.  Lea Hurley created this brand to help with her personal digestive struggles and had no idea that her husband’s encouragement to share it with others would lead to selling out at events, a nation wide ambassador program, a growing community of social media followers, and more!  

American Dream Nut Butter is hand crafted in small batches, gluten-free, packed with carefully sourced grass fed whey protein, and low in carbs.

