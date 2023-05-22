American Idol contestant Mikenley Brown shares her story on bullying

American Idol Season 21 contestant Mikenley Brown joined us in the studio Monday morning to sing a few original songs she wrote.

This seventeen-year-old New Castle, Indiana native sang an original piece titled “Bathroom Stall,” which tells her story of being bullied and wanting to give up.

She also sang another original piece, “Good Bad Better.”

Brown is currently working with the Nashville songwriting community, Song House to help write and release her own music.

For more information visit Mikenley Brown Music on Facebook.