American Kennel Club National Championship sees record number of ‘pawticipants’

Whether your New Year’s Day is filled with sleeping in, listening to “Auld Lang Syne” or preparing pork and sauerkraut, there’s another tradition you may not want to miss this year: the 2022 American Kennel Club (AKC) National Championship broadcast. The event is taking place December 17-18 at Orlando’s Orange County Convention Center and will be broadcast on January 1, 2023 on ABC at 2PM ET. Extensive live coverage on AKC.tv will be available starting Dec. 13.

The National Championship is the only all-breed dog show organized and presented directly by the AKC, the nation’s oldest and only not-for-profit purebred dog registry. This year, a record number of dogs (5,376) will compete to be crowned America’s National Champion. Combining all weekend events, the overall show entry totals top a staggering 9,404 entries. While all 200 AKC-recognized breeds are entered to compete, the three largest categories this year are Golden Retrievers (123 entrants), Labrador Retrievers (120) and Australian Shepherds (118).

