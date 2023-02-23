Life.Style.Live!

American Lung Association hosting two exciting fundraising events

The American Lung Association is preparing for their annual Fight for Air Climb! Members Ricki Shepard and Elizabeth Lesem joined us today to share more about the importance of the organization.

The Fight for Air Climb is on March 11th at the Salesforce Tower. It is the premier stair climbing event in Indianapolis! You can register here.

The second event is the Catch Your Breath Comedy show on February 25 at WALA! On Main. You can purchase tickets here.

Learn more about the American Lung Association here.