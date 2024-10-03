Amigos the Richmond Latino Center brings culture, tennis together

Pavel Polanco-Safadit is part of the Amigos Latino Center in Richmond, Indiana, which has partnered with United States Tennis Association (USTA) to support a tennis program for local youth. “We have about 100 kids in the program, and we’ve been working with Amigos for about 10 years,” he said, explaining the center’s role in empowering the Latino community through social services, education, and cultural connections.

Amigos Latino Center is also preparing for its upcoming festival, set for Saturday, October 12, from 4-8 p.m. at the Tart Building in Richmond. The festival will feature mariachi bands, food from various countries, dancers, and live music, including a performance by Pavel’s band.

USTA’s Midwest section is also involved in the event. Alison Davis from USTA Midwest shared that their mission is to provide access to tennis and grow the sport within communities. “We’re really excited to be part of Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations,” Davis said, noting that they will have tennis activities at the Amigos festival.

She added, “Seeing families pick up a racket for the first time and make memories together is really special. Tennis is all about having fun and being active, and we love to pass that on.”

The festival is part of a broader effort to celebrate Latino culture in Richmond and bring the community together. All event details and information about how to participate are available at amigoslatinocenter.org.