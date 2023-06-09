An evening with Judy Kuhn, the singing voice of Disney’s Pocahontas

Prepare for an unforgettable experience as we welcome the extraordinary Judy Kuhn to the stage, a phenomenal talent with multiple Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award nominations. Join us as we dive into her remarkable journey and discover how she became the iconic singing voice of Pocahontas for Disney. But Judy’s musical prowess extends far beyond her Disney role. Delve into her favorite styles of music to sing, as she showcases her versatility that has earned her recognition as a rare singer who can effortlessly navigate tricky folk pop lyrics, art songs, and popular standards with remarkable insight and authority, as praised by The New York Times.

When you come to see Judy Kuhn perform at Feinstein’s, you can expect an evening of pure magic. Known for her memorable Broadway performances in acclaimed shows like Les Misérables, Chess, She Loves Me, and Fun Home, Judy will captivate the audience with her astonishing talent as a singer and actor. Prepare to be enthralled as she delivers a repertoire that showcases her incredible range and artistry.

For those seeking an intimate and soul-stirring musical experience, join us for an enchanting evening with Judy Kuhn. Her star power and undeniable vocal prowess will leave you in awe. The New York Times and Time Out NY have hailed her as a truly exceptional artist, and now it’s your chance to witness her brilliance firsthand.