Anderson Young Ballet Theatre: ’12 Dancing Princesses’

Anderson Young Ballet, situated in Anderson, Indiana, stands as a pre-professional ballet company primarily focused on children and teenagers.

Celebrating its 50th season as an arts education program, the company has reached a milestone in its commitment to nurturing young talent in the world of ballet.

For this significant anniversary, Anderson Young Ballet presents “12 Dancing Princesses,” an original full-length ballet choreographed by Cathy Petraits and Jennifer Thiemet—a rare endeavor for pre-professional ballet companies to undertake brand-new, full-length productions.

Adding to the uniqueness of the performance, all costumes for the ballet are original creations crafted by the onsite customer, Cathy Petraits.

To commemorate the occasion, an event for alumni, returning teachers, and board members is scheduled before the opening night on March 2, 2024, from 4-7 p.m. at the academy building—a renovated Big Four Train Station, serving as a distinctive and historic backdrop for the celebration.