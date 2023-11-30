Anderson Young Ballet Theatre to perform ‘The Nutcracker’

Jennifer Thiemet, the Director of Anderson Young Ballet Theatre, joined us Thursday morning with a special holiday surprise!

With her, we had an ensemble of talented young dancers: Kaydra Osmundson as the Sugar Plum Fairy, John Paul Harrold as the Nutcracker Prince, and Madison Givens as Claire, who receives the Nutcracker.

Jennifer Thiemet and the dancers are prepared a performance for us live in the studio!

Anderson Young Ballet Theatre’s production of The Nutcracker is set to grace the Anderson Paramount Theater Centre & Ballroom on December 15th, 16th, and 17th, offering a magical experience for all.

Tickets can be purchased at Andersonparamount.org.

This show will be nothing short of magic and holiday cheer!