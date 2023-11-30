Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Anderson Young Ballet Theatre to perform ‘The Nutcracker’

Anderson Young ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Jennifer Thiemet, the Director of Anderson Young Ballet Theatre, joined us Thursday morning with a special holiday surprise!

With her, we had an ensemble of talented young dancers: Kaydra Osmundson as the Sugar Plum Fairy, John Paul Harrold as the Nutcracker Prince, and Madison Givens as Claire, who receives the Nutcracker.

Jennifer Thiemet and the dancers are prepared a performance for us live in the studio!

Anderson Young Ballet Theatre’s production of The Nutcracker is set to grace the Anderson Paramount Theater Centre & Ballroom on December 15th, 16th, and 17th, offering a magical experience for all.

Tickets can be purchased at Andersonparamount.org.

This show will be nothing short of magic and holiday cheer!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

ACC basketball tips off on...
Life.Style.Live! /
Firefighter Tim loses the stache...
Life.Style.Live! /
Agave & Rye launches fall...
Life.Style.Live! /
Experience a jazzy Christmas brunch...
Life.Style.Live! /
‘Black Cake’ is Hulu’s newest...
Life.Style.Live! /
AI social media shopping innovations
Life.Style.Live! /
From the Vault: Inside the...
Life.Style.Live! /
Kid-ing with Kayla: Elf on...
Kid-ing with Kayla /