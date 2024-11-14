‘The Office’ star Angela Kinsey discusses new role in new Hallmark Christmas movie

Viewers know her as the cranky, rule following employee on the hit show “The Office”, but Angela Kinsey is starring in a much different role for the Hallmark Channel.

Kinsey is starring in the “Countdown to Christmas” kick-off “Confessions of a Christmas Letter”.

The movie is set to premiere November 17th on Hallmark Channel, as part of the network’s 15th Annual Countdown to Christmas programming event and will have Angela Kinsey starring in her first Hallmark movie, plus, a special cameo from Kinsey’s former The Office co-star Brian Baumgartner.

The movie follows Settie Rose, played by Angela Kinsey, a quirky family matriarch. Settie enters her town’s annual holiday letter-writing contest but needs help, so she hires struggling novelist Juan, played by Alec Santos, to craft the perfect letter.

When a mix-up leads to the rumor that Juan is engaged to Settie’s daughter Lily, played Lillian Doucet-Roche, the whole family scrambles to keep up the charade.

As Juan bonds with the Roses and overcomes his writer’s block, Settie learns that embracing her imperfect family is what truly makes her story special.

Kinsey joined the Life.Style.Live! crew to talk about the movie and her iconic role in “The Office”.