‘Animals & All That Jazz’ returns to the Indianapolis Zoo tonight

It’s an exciting time at the Indianapolis Zoo as ‘Animals and All That Jazz’ resumes on Thursday, June 16.

Alie Pflum, Indianapolis Zoo PR specialist, joined us Thursday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share what’s new this year and more.

This year there’s a new Kangaroo Crossing exhibit opening on June 18. Starting at 9 a.m., it will be open to visitors, featuring animals from Australia like the red kangaroo and cockatoo.

The zoo is offering an up-close, hands-on experience as the kangaroos will be roaming around the space and the cockatoos will be flying overhead.

For more information, click here.