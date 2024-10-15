New children’s book “The Verts” explores, celebrates differences

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- A new book from acclaimed author, Ann Patchett, sets out to explore and celebrate the differences between introverts and extroverts.

The book “The Verts: A Story of Introverts and Extroverts” is also illustrated by renowned illustrator Robin Priess Glasser.

The book is a special story about Estie and Ivan Vert, one an extrovert, one an introvert, two siblings who learn to celebrate and honor their differences.

The Vert family is celebrating a very special occasion, it’s Ivan’s birthday. Estie, the extrovert, knows that every birthday needs a great party, with lots of guests, party hats, and twinkling tin foil stars.

Young Estie is an extrovert and Ivan is an introvert, and by watching excited Estie mistakenly plan a lively birthday celebration for quiet and understated Ivan, readers learn the same important lesson as Estie, it’s more than okay to be yourself, whoever that may be.

The New York Times bestselling duo of award-winning author Ann Patchett and Fancy Nancy artist Robin Preiss Glasser, first combined their superpowers of humorous, engaging text and vivid illustrations to create fun and captivating picture books with Lambslide and Escape Goat.

