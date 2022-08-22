Life.Style.Live!

Annual Artomobilia weekend returns to Carmel this weekend — will feature enthusiast, collector cars

This eclectic car show has something for everyone!

Artomobilia is returning to Carmel for the fifteenth year on Saturday, August 27 at the Carmel Arts & Design District.

John Leonard, executive director of Artomobilia, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from this event. Here’s more from him:

Featuring nearly 500 enthusiast and collector cars on the streets of Carmel, the Artomobilia boasts one of the most comprehensive gatherings of original, period-correct cars, including Supercar, Exotic, Sports Car, Classics, Racers, Historically Preserved, and more.

At this event, you can enjoy automotive art while embracing the artwork of local galleries, see the design and presentation of iconic automobiles and the best part is there is no admission charge!

ARTO-PALOOZA is the series of “events-within-an-event.” It started with a Porsche, and it was just terrific. So, we’re taking it up a notch with our friends at BMW and Lotus. In each of our “Palooza” groups, we feature nearly 100 cars and work with each club to assemble a collection of compelling classes, provide judging criteria, and awards.

Our Enthusiast Corrals showcase (no judging) the best and most interesting personally-owned owned cars from local, regional and national car clubs organized by manufacturer, era or performance-type.

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CITY OF CARMEL.