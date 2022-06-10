Life.Style.Live!

Annual Damien Center Dining Out for Life fundraiser happens next week

If you’re looking for breakfast, lunch or dinner plans for next week, we have a few places you may want to consider, where you can also dine out for a good cause.

This is all apart of Dining Out for Life on Thursday, June 16, which is Indy’s largest annual dining fundraiser and one of the longest running Dining out for Life events in the country.

Alan Witchey, president and CEO of The Damien Center, joined us Friday on “Life. Style. Live!” to give us a preview of a few of the 70 local restaurants, bars and breweries involved.

The restaurants featured today:

Circle City Sweets : Donating 50% of all sales throughout the day, located in The Amp at 16 Tech

: Donating 50% of all sales throughout the day, located in The Amp at 16 Tech English Ivy’s: Donating 75% of all sales throughout the day, located at 944 North Alabama Street

Donating 75% of all sales throughout the day, located at 944 North Alabama Street Punch Burger: Donating 50% of all sales throughout the day, located at 137 East Ohio Street

Participating restaurants will donate a portion of their sales throughout the day from dine-in, curbside pickup, takeout and delivery orders to the Damien Center.

Dining out for Life raises much-needed funds to help the Damien Center continue the effort against HIV in our community and help support those affected by it.

This fundraiser is an easy way for anyone to support the effort to end HIV in Indiana, as most people enjoy dining out.

Damien Center Background:

The Damien Center opened in 1987 and is Indianapolis’ oldest and largest AIDS service organization, leading the effort to prevent the spread of HIV. It offers a spectrum of care through a one-stop-shop model that includes prevention services with access to free, confidential testing – and supportive and medical services for those already infected with HIV. Their mission is to empower communities and persons affected by HIV/AIDS in the state of Indiana by being a leading resource, provider, and advocate for comprehensive HIV/AIDS care, prevention, education, and related services.

To see a complete list of Dining Out for Life participating locations, click here. To learn more information about The Damien Center, click here.