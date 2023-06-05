Annual Tee Off for Tyler charity golf outing set for June 12

The third annual “Tee off for Tyler” charity golf outing is taking place Monday, June 12. The event will be at the Bridgewater Club in Carmel.

Tyler Trent was a Purdue student and football super fan. He died on January 1, 2019, after fighting an aggressive form of bone cancer known as osteosarcoma.

The Tyler Trent Foundation was established in 2019 and since then has raised more than $200,000.

The event raises money for the Tyler Trent Foundation, a foundation dedicated to supporting Tyler’s legacy through pediatric cancer research. Pediatric cancer research is a cause Tyler promoted during his life and his family has continued to support.

This years event will include a golf ball drop from a helicopter to kick off the event, special guests from Purdue and the Colts and a silent auction.