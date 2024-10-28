Anthem’s Indiana Pathways for Aging, Rock Steady Boxing team up to enhance seniors’ lives

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is making strides to improve physical health for aging adults through their new initiative, the Indiana Pathways for Aging program. Tiffany Etter, Director of Indiana Medicaid and Plan Marketing at Anthem, and Dr. Ryan Cotton, President and CEO of Rock Steady Boxing, recently discussed the program and its impact on the community.

The Indiana Pathways for Aging program is designed for Hoosiers aged 60 and older who are eligible for Medicaid, and potentially Medicare. According to Etter, the program’s goal is to help aging adults receive healthcare services and long-term support while remaining in their own homes or a preferred setting, rather than needing to transition to a nursing home. “This program is really designed to help them do that,” said Etter, adding that it allows seniors to make decisions that enable them to live as independently as possible. The program also extends support to caregivers, recognizing the importance of their well-being in providing quality care to loved ones.

In a unique partnership, the program collaborates with Rock Steady Boxing, which was founded in Indianapolis in 2006 to support people with Parkinson’s disease through boxing-based exercise programs. Dr. Ryan Cotton explained the connection between the program and the boxing initiative. “Parkinson’s is typically diagnosed in people over 60, so we are a community resource for people with the disease,” he said.

Since its inception, Rock Steady Boxing has expanded significantly, starting as a single gym in Indianapolis and now featuring 12 gyms in Central Indiana, 40 across the state, and over 800 locations worldwide. Dr. Cotton shared that the program has helped many individuals improve their quality of life, despite the challenges of Parkinson’s. One memorable story is of a retired marine who initially used a cane or walker but, after participating in Rock Steady’s program, began running half-marathons. “We see that type of improvement every day,” Cotton said. “People come into a boxing community, and they start to get some of that hope back, saying, ‘I have this disease, but I can do something about it.’”

The Indiana Pathways for Aging program and Rock Steady Boxing’s partnership highlight a comprehensive approach to aging, providing tools, support, and community engagement to improve the quality of life for aging adults. Etter emphasized that the program’s person-centered approach benefits not just the aging adults but also their caregivers, ensuring that support systems are strengthened across the board.

To learn more about Anthem IN PathWays for Aging, call 833-621-3782 Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-8 p.m. EST or visit choose.anthem.com. To learn more about Rock Steady Boxing call 317-288-7035 or visit rocksteadyboxing.org.

SPONSORED BY ANTHEM