Anthony Michael Hall to host ‘Weird Science’ screening and Q&A in Indy

Anthony Michael Hall joined us to discuss his upcoming appearance in Indianapolis. On September 27, Hall will be at the Irving Theater to host an intimate screening of the classic 1985 film Weird Science. Following the screening, fans will have the unique opportunity to participate in a Q&A session, where Hall will be an open book, answering questions about his career and his lasting impact on pop culture.

Tickets for this special event are available through Mad Hatter Shows. For more information on Anthony Michael Hall and his work, visit his official website at theanthonymichaelhall.com. Don’t miss this chance to meet a Hollywood legend in person!