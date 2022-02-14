Life.Style.Live!

Anthony Nunziata performs ahead of his ‘The Italian Broadway Valentine’s Day!’ show at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael

The New York City-born internationally-acclaimed singer and songwriter Anthony Nunziata is back in Indiana by popular demand for “The Italian Broadway Valentine’s Show!”.

Nunziata is performing at Feinstein’s Cabaret in Carmel on Monday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m.

His glorious voice will be serenading you with timeless songs from the Italian, Broadway, American Songbook and jazz/pop repertoires. In between his songs, Nunziata will have you in stitches with his irreverent and witty banter and his take on life growing up in New York with his fun-loving Italian/Irish/German-American family.

The now Nashville-based, Nunziata is dubbed “America’s new romantic singing sensation” and is often compared to the stylings of Michael Bublé, Andrea Bocelli and Michael Bolton. Expect to hear his soul-stirring renditions of “O Sole Mio,” “Somewhere,” “Unchained Melody,” “That’s Amore!” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “When I Fall in Love,” “The Very Thought of You,” other classics and his timeless original songs like the chart-topping “Will You Be My Everyday?”

This is the must-see concert event for the Valentine’s Day season so get your tickets before it’s too late.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A food and beverage minimum of $25 per ticket holder is required. See less

For more information visit, feinsteinshc.com.