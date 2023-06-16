Search
Anthony Nunziata performs in Carmel

by: Paris Himes
Posted:

Anthony Nunziata is a famous singer, songwriter, entertainer, and producer.

Winner of the BroadwayWorld Album of the Year, Nunziata will perform on June 16th and 17th at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, Indiana.

Each night Nunziata will have three guests joining him, as well as all students and participants in the Songbook Academy. The concert will consist of fantastic Broadway show tunes, Italian classics, pop, and original songs by Nunziata.

To purchase tickets for the summer concert, visit, feinsteinshc.com

To follow any upcoming shows, albums, and news, visit anthonynunziata.com

