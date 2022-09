Life.Style.Live!

‘Anthony Nunziata: The Greatest Love Songs’ comes to Feinstein’s Cabaret this weekend

Singer/songwriter Anthony Nunziata joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to perform his original song, “Will You be My Everyday” ahead of his performances at Feinstein’s Cabaret this weekend.

The show is called, “Anthony Nunziata: The Greatest Love Songs.”

It’s happening on September 23 and 24. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and showtime is at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.