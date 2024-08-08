Antonia Bennett headlines Carmel Jazz Fest 2024

Antonia Bennett and Anne Marie Chastain joined us to discuss the exciting events at the Carmel Jazz Festival.

Antonia Bennett, an acclaimed jazz singer and the daughter of legendary jazz icon Tony Bennett, will be performing with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra.

The opening night concert will be held on Friday, August 9, at 8:00 p.m. at the Palladium.

This special performance honors Duke Ellington’s 125th birthday and the 100th anniversary of “Rhapsody in Blue.”

During their visit, Antonia and Anne Marie shared details about what fans can expect from this grand celebration.

Antonia talked about the experience of performing with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra and reflected on her memories of opening for her father, Tony Bennett, all over the world.

She also discussed her new single, “Right on Time,” and hinted at some of her upcoming projects. Antonia Bennett has a rich musical heritage and a distinctive voice that The New York Times describes as “Billie Holiday meets Diana Krall.”

She performs music from the Great American Songbook and her original works. Growing up in Los Angeles, she was surrounded by some of the greatest vocalists of all time, including Rosemary Clooney, Ella Fitzgerald, and Frank Sinatra.

Her passion for music led her to study at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Antonia’s career took off in New York City, where she started performing as her father’s opening act in renowned venues like Radio City Music Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, the Newport Jazz Festival, and the Royal Albert Hall in London.

In 2008, she recorded “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” with her father and released her own critically acclaimed EP, “Natural,” in 2010.

Her debut album, “Embrace Me,” featured ten standards from the Great American Songbook.

Anne Marie Chastain, the Executive Director of the Carmel Symphony Orchestra, expressed her excitement about the collaboration and the significance of the event.

She highlighted the orchestra’s dedication to bringing high-quality musical experiences to the community and the importance of celebrating jazz legends.

For more information about the Carmel Jazz Festival and to purchase tickets, visit the festival’s website.