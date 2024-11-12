NHRA driver Antron Brown has chance at title in final race of the season

Pittsboro’s Antron Brown is a 79-time NHRA Drag Racing national event winner who is currently in the thick of the 2024 NHRA Top Fuel championship chase.

With five wins so far this year, he leads the Top Fuel class in number of victories and is ranked second in the point standings with only one race to go.

Antron made history in 2012 when he became the first Black driver to win a major U.S. auto racing series. He went on to win two more titles in 2015 and ‘16.

Now in 2024, Antron has his sights set on championship trophy No. 4.

Not only that, it would be his first title since leaving Don Schumacher Racing in 2021 and debuting as an NHRA team owner in 2022.

His race team, AB Motorsports, is based in Brownsburg.

Antron is one of only two Indy-based drivers battling it out for the 2024 Top Fuel title, which will take place during the NHRA Finals in Pomona, Calif., Nov. 15-17.