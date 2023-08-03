Are you a procrastinator? Here are some tips to help, if you get to them

<div style="width:850px;height:475px"><fuel-video data-channel="b5ab0a63-e58d-426f-aac4-0e4e135ce0ad" data-poster-image="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/81db54e7-ae6e-4dfc-b0f1-c7b46969092f/20230803/62b056e2-fa1c-42ca-bd19-52551a8d9748/thumbnail.png" data-audio-and-autoplay="1" data-swc="62b056e2-fa1c-42ca-bd19-52551a8d9748" data-ad-method="1"></fuel-video><script src="https://fuel-streaming-prod01.fuelmedia.io/player/v3/fuel.js"></script></div>

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are anything like me, you probably saved this story and said, “I’ll get to it later.”

I am the king of procrastination. In fact, I have stopped and started this web story about three times already.

I have always been one to wait until the last minute. Usually, I let future Cody deal with the ramifications.

Even when I try to be proactive, I still manage to put it off till the end, much like I’m doing now with the point of this story. Here it goes.

CNN spoke to an expert on ways to avoid being a procrastinator, also, make that four times I have stopped and come back to this story. I had to check on my lunch.

Psychologist Linda Sapadin suggests the key to changing your behaviors is knowing why you procrastinate and learning how to combat it.

In her book, “How to Beat Procrastination in the Digital Age,” Sapadin described multiple procrastination styles, including; the perfectionist, the dreamer, and the worrier.

Itamar Shatz, a researcher at the University of Cambridge, suggests that perfectionists and worriers struggle with initiative due to a fear of failure or criticism.

“Challenge those beliefs and your behavior by recognizing that perfectionistic standards are unrealistic,” Shatz said.

“Replace them with standards that are good enough instead while giving yourself permission to make some mistakes,” Shatz said.

When it comes to dreamers, Vara Saripalli, a Chicago-based clinical psychologist, says that logistical details stand in the way of realizing grand visions.

According to CNN’s experts, creating a timeline for your plan and changing words like “soon” or “eventually” to specific times can help combat dreamers’ tendencies.

Procrastinating can lead to falling behind at work or falling short when achieving goals.

Frequent procrastination has also been associated with mental and emotional impacts, including depression, anxiety, and poor sleep.

Now, what was I doing before I started writing this?