Army soldier serves country while pursuing his passion

Many people don’t know there are more than 200 different careers in the Army, including musicians.

There are multiple opportunities for soldiers who want to serve the country while pursuing their passions.

Sergeant Lamar Riddick is one of these soldiers. He is one of the first hip-hop artists in the Army. He joined Wednesday’s Life.Style.Live! to share his story.