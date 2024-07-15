AromaRoom: Carmel’s new oasis for stress relief

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A new wellness sanctuary is now promising relief for stress-stricken locals in Central Indiana. The Aroma Room, situated at 762 S. Range Line Rd., Suite 64, in Carmel introduces a blend of aromatherapy and salt therapy to promote relaxation and enhance overall well-being.

Shayla Webb, the founder of Aroma Room, traces her inspiration back to a transformative experience in Miami. “I was on a girls trip and visited a lavender steam room,” Webb recounted. “It was incredibly relaxing, and I immediately felt the need to recreate that soothing environment back home.”

Formerly an attorney immersed in the pressures of legal life, Webb shared the personal journey that led her to prioritize wellness. “I experienced a health scare that forced me to reevaluate my lifestyle,” she shared. “It was a wake-up call to carve out space for self-care.”

Aroma Room caters to individuals seeking respite from daily stressors with its range of salt rooms, designed for solo visitors or groups of up to four. Each room offers a tranquil setting enhanced by essential oils, encouraging guests to “inhale health and exhale stress,” as Webb described.

Beyond individual sessions, Aroma Room also accommodates group events, such as bridal showers and birthday parties, with its adaptable space and ADA accessibility. “Our pocket doors allow us to customize the experience for larger groups while ensuring everyone’s comfort,” Webb explained.

Operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, providing ample opportunities for locals to indulge in therapeutic sessions. Whether seeking relaxation or a brief respite, Aroma Room aims to meet diverse wellness needs.