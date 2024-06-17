ARPO’s Whiskey and Whiskers event 2024

Get ready for a fun-filled afternoon at ARPO’s Whiskey and Whiskers event on Sunday, July 21st from 1 to 4 p.m. at West Fork Whiskey in Westfield.

What’s Happening

Whiskey Tasting: Guests can taste over 200 of the best whiskeys.

Guests can taste over 200 of the best whiskeys. Delicious Food: Enjoy a variety of tasty treats.

Enjoy a variety of tasty treats. Silent Auction: Bid on exciting items in the silent auction.

Bid on exciting items in the silent auction. Adoptable Pets: Meet some of ARPO’s cute cats and dogs looking for a new home.

VIP Reception

The VIP reception will feature special guests:

Patty Spitler, host of Pet Pals TV

Kitty Correspondent KJ

Dixie the Praying Dog

VIPs will also enjoy a private whiskey and food pairing experience.

Get Your Tickets

Don’t miss out on this amazing event! Get your tickets at adoptarpo.org.

Go have a great time while supporting a good cause.