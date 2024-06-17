Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

ARPO’s Whiskey and Whiskers event 2024

ARPO’s Whiskey and Whiskers event 2024

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Get ready for a fun-filled afternoon at ARPO’s Whiskey and Whiskers event on Sunday, July 21st from 1 to 4 p.m. at West Fork Whiskey in Westfield.

What’s Happening

  • Whiskey Tasting: Guests can taste over 200 of the best whiskeys.
  • Delicious Food: Enjoy a variety of tasty treats.
  • Silent Auction: Bid on exciting items in the silent auction.
  • Adoptable Pets: Meet some of ARPO’s cute cats and dogs looking for a new home.

VIP Reception

The VIP reception will feature special guests:

  • Patty Spitler, host of Pet Pals TV
  • Kitty Correspondent KJ
  • Dixie the Praying Dog

VIPs will also enjoy a private whiskey and food pairing experience.

Get Your Tickets

Don’t miss out on this amazing event! Get your tickets at adoptarpo.org.

Go have a great time while supporting a good cause.

ARPO’s Whiskey and Whiskers event 2024

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana GOP chair to leave...
Indiana News /
Black Music Month: Freetown Village...
Celebrating Black History /
Gr8 Pasta Push: Second Helpings,...
Life.Style.Live! /
Old Major Market: Quality meats...
Life.Style.Live! /
Federal judge blocks new Title...
National News /
Communities open cooling centers amid...
Local News /
Police: ‘Very serious accident’ causes...
Local News /
$50K winning Powerball ticket purchased...
Indiana News /