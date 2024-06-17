ARPO’s Whiskey and Whiskers event 2024
ARPO’s Whiskey and Whiskers event 2024
Get ready for a fun-filled afternoon at ARPO’s Whiskey and Whiskers event on Sunday, July 21st from 1 to 4 p.m. at West Fork Whiskey in Westfield.
What’s Happening
- Whiskey Tasting: Guests can taste over 200 of the best whiskeys.
- Delicious Food: Enjoy a variety of tasty treats.
- Silent Auction: Bid on exciting items in the silent auction.
- Adoptable Pets: Meet some of ARPO’s cute cats and dogs looking for a new home.
VIP Reception
The VIP reception will feature special guests:
- Patty Spitler, host of Pet Pals TV
- Kitty Correspondent KJ
- Dixie the Praying Dog
VIPs will also enjoy a private whiskey and food pairing experience.
Get Your Tickets
Don’t miss out on this amazing event! Get your tickets at adoptarpo.org.
Go have a great time while supporting a good cause.
