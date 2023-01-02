Life.Style.Live!

Artist Kevin James Wilson brings pencil drawings to life

Artist Kevin James Wilson loves to create fine art. And we love to talk about it!

On today’s Life. Style. Live!, we chat with Kevin about the business and the creative process of his art, his focus on drawing and the most important element he wants his artwork to bring the viewer.

Bio: Kevin James Wilson holds a Bachelor of Fine Art in Illustration from the Rhode Island School of Design where he was awarded a full scholarship. Kevin’s services as an artist have included illustration, graphic design, murals, portraits, still life, fine art, computer graphics, workshops and storyboards. His real passion is fine art, primarily drawing with graphite and colored pencil. Among his many awards and accolades, he currently holds the position of President of the Indiana Artist Club.

www.kevinjwilson.net

Facebook – Kevin James Wilson

Instagram – Artist Kevin James Wilson