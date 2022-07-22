Life.Style.Live!

Artist turns magazines into beautiful art

by: Tierra Carpenter
The “Life.Style.Live!” greenroom is now decorated in beautiful recycled art!

It’s all created by an amazing artist named Kathy Saucier.

She used magazines to create a portrait collages of our hosts, and a new piece she debuted today is of the “Life.Style.Live!” logo. She said instead of using magazines for the purple part of the logo she used fabric because that color can be a little tricky to find in magazines.

Saucier is currently available for commissioned pieces. She also has art classes coming soon so you can learn her techniques.

There will be a 20% discount for people signing up for the newsletter.

For more information, click here.

