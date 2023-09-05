Artomobilia car show will bring 500 luxury cars to Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Artomobilia car show returns to Carmel for its 16th year this weekend.

There will be 500 luxury cars on display in the Carmel Arts and Design District and Midtown.

This year, a new event called Volce will begin before Artomobilia on Friday. Artomobilia is the largest premium automotive and aircraft-focused hangar party in Indianapolis.

Volce is hosted in the world-class Jet Access Center at the Indianapolis Executive Airport in Zionsville.

Saturday is a chance for car lovers to see unique one-of-a-kind cars, everything from Mercedes to Lamborghini and Porche. Some of those cars will be judged against each other in classes.

The best part is the event is free for those who attend.

The kind people at Artomobilia brought two of the 500 cars to be displayed on Life.Style.Live!

John Leonard is the executive director of Artomobilia. He says they estimate about 20,000 people coming to the car show in Carmel this weekend.

The enthusiast corral is an opportunity to showcase the best and most interesting personally-owned cars from local, regional, and national car clubs organized by manufacturer, era, or performance type.

Part of the event is Porche-Palooza, which will also feature an incredible number of uncommon, special, regular, fast, super fast, and not-so-fast Porsches.

Also, Lotus-Palooza and BMW-Palooza will be there to show off their unique cars.

The Carmel Arts & Design District is home to over 200 art and design-focused businesses, including the Indiana Design Center and the Midwest’s premiere design facility.

The event begins on Friday and wraps up on Sunday.