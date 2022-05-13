Life.Style.Live!

Arts for Lawrence offers art classes, shows, more

Arts for Lawrence offers a variety of events all year round to provide the community with local quality art.

Jay Hemphill, artistic director, and Deanna Poelsma, Arts for Lawrence resident ceramics artist, joined us today to share more about the process of creating ceramic art and to give “Life. Style. Live!” host Randall Newsome a chance at spinning pottery himself.

According to the Arts for Lawrence website, Founded in 2006, AFL is the largest nonprofit arts organization in Lawrence and the northeast quadrant of Indianapolis. AFL offers a diverse blend of affordable quality art programs at the Theater at the Fort, the Visual Art Center, and the Fort Ben Cultural Campus. Programs include festivals, theater performances, outdoor concert series, art classes, art exhibitions, poetry readings, and more. Many of these events are free to the public.

The next Arts for Lawrence ceramics class is Saturday, May 21 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Arts for Lawrence’s Visual Arts Center is located at 8970 Otis Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46216.





About the Event

Class Ages: 16+

Notes: We recommend wearing clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. If possible, cut nails short for the session, it makes working with clay easier!

Looking for something fun and new to try? This one-time class is great for a date night, friend hangs, family night out, or trying something new on your own. This class includes two hours of instruction where you will be guided through the basic steps of throwing a cylinder on the wheel. You will get to make and keep up to three pots. Completed pieces will be glazed by staff and available for pick-up three weeks following your class. Come get your hands dirty and feel free to BYOB.

For more information about Arts for Lawrence and their events, visit artsforlawrence.org.