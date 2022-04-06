Life.Style.Live!

Ash & Elm Cider Co. chef prepares Latkes Benedict, Short Rib Hash

Ash & Elm Cider Co. has a brunch menu that you don’t want to miss!

Their restaurant makes complex and balanced ciders that are never from concentrate and are naturally gluten-free. Using regionally-sourced, all-natural ingredients, their award-winning ciders showcase a wide range of modern styles. There’s something for everyone!

Wednesday, Tracey Couillard, Ash & Elm Cider Co. chef, prepared Latkes Benedict, Short Rib Hash.

A perfect time to enjoy their delicious food will be at their upcoming branch on April 17, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

They also have a Mother’s Day Brunch with a time to be decided.









Short Rib Hash

Ingredients:

3 Sweet Potatoes roasted and diced

1 jalapeno diced

1 onion diced

2 cloves garlic diced

1 # cooked short rib

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Start by roasting the sweet potatoes whole in the oven till just tender. Once they have cooled, peel and dice into bite sized pieces. In a medium skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat. Add the peppers and onions and cook for a few minutes. Add the diced potatoes to the veggies and cook until golden brown. Season with salt and pepper.

Latkes

Ingredients:

4 1/2 pounds shredded russet potatoes (about 7 medium-large)

5 cups diced onion

4 large eggs

1 1/4 cups Flour

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp ground pepper

2 tablespoons kosher salt, to taste

Canola or peanut oil, for frying

Directions:

Make sure excess water is squeezed off shredded potatoes then combine with the rest of the ingredients.

Set up a skillet with enough oil to come halfway up the latkes. You want to fry them fairly hot; heat it on medium-high for several minutes before I begin frying. Put a stray shred of potato in the oil. If it bubbles vigorously within a second, your oil is ready to go.

For more information visit, ashandelmcider.com and to make a reservation for their events, call 317-600-3164.