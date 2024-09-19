Asian American Alliance: ‘Seat at the Table’ with 2024 Olympic swimmer Apsara Sakbun

Rupal Thanawala, President of the Asian American Alliance, joined us to share details about an exciting upcoming event.

On Saturday, September 21, you are invited to attend a networking reception, followed by a fireside chat with 2024 Olympic swimmer Apsara Sakbun.

Sakbun, a Terre Haute native and Ball State alum, represented Cambodia in the 2024 Paris Olympics, delivering an outstanding performance in the women’s 50-meter freestyle.

In addition to her athletic achievements, she is also a successful business leader.

The registration deadline is Thursday, September 19.

Don’t miss the opportunity to network and hear from an inspiring Hoosier. Register today!